Taxpayers should not be charged for Trump Inc.’s security

Trump Inc. should pay for its security
Why do American taxpayers have to pay for the security for Donald Trump’s sons when they chase around the world drumming up business for themselves? We know the Secret Service is responsible for protecting the president’s immediate family, but when does this become excessive, especially since Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump don’t represent the United States in their travels?
It would seem to be appropriate for them to reimburse the government for this expense, or hire their own security.
Joel A. McRonald, Sacramento
EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE
Find them at:
sacbee.com/letterstoeditor
HOW TO SUBMIT
Online form (preferred):
www.sacbee.com/sendletter
Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,
Sacramento, CA 95852
150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.
Comments