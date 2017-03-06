Letters to the Editor

March 6, 2017 3:59 PM

Taxpayers should not be charged for Trump Inc.’s security

Trump Inc. should pay for its security

Why do American taxpayers have to pay for the security for Donald Trump’s sons when they chase around the world drumming up business for themselves? We know the Secret Service is responsible for protecting the president’s immediate family, but when does this become excessive, especially since Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump don’t represent the United States in their travels?

It would seem to be appropriate for them to reimburse the government for this expense, or hire their own security.

Joel A. McRonald, Sacramento

