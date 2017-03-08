How to help homeless people

Steinberg should focus on homeless
Re “Homeless plan proves painful for businesses” (Marcos Breton, March 5): Why would anyone complain about providing shelter for homeless people, especially since this has been the coldest and wettest winter in a decade? The societal malady is that we haven’t already solved homelessness. Businesses downtown are far from ignored by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the City Council.
We just got a great new arena, and new businesses are being attracted and accommodated generously. Our mayor is focusing on many more issues than homelessness, but I’m glad that homelessness is one of his priorities.
If you don’t want to see homeless people on the streets and in parks you should support the work that will help them get off the streets. I work will Sacramento Homeless Organizing Committee. We are encouraged by Steinberg’s good intentions and progress.
Paula Lomazzi, Sacramento
The plight of homeless people
Marcos Breton’s complaints about Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s efforts to alleviate homelessness are deeply rooted in attitudes that led to the policy failures of the past decade.
These policies systematically disenfranchised people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento, pushing them away from the city and its resources.
Individuals experiencing homelessness face daily struggles to find food, health care, employment and other basic necessities that most of us can take for granted. They have little voice in our politics and economy.
Breton, however, suffers “having to smell urine or see human feces,” or of “seeing people sitting at tables or napping on the ground.” I cannot offer any sympathy. It is time to end this harmful, demeaning discourse of dehumanization. Thanks to Steinberg for standing up for the most vulnerable and least powerful in our city.
Evan Drukker-Schardl, Sacramento
We must house homeless people
Marcos Breton seems to be advocating a homeless removal project rather than supporting the efforts of Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other civic leaders who seek solutions and demonstrate compassion. I suggest Breton join me and others who volunteer time and services at one of our winter shelters. Perhaps such an experience will change his views and he can regain some needed compassion.
Howard Lawrence, Carmichael
