Jack Ohman is right: Tower Bridge doesn’t need lights

Don’t gild the Tower Bridge
Re “What if we didn’t shed new light on the Tower Bridge?” (Jack Ohman, March 4): Thank you, Jack Ohman, for defending the iconic Tower Bridge. It is a marvel. The current lighting doesn’t compete but complements the strength and simplicity of the design. Bathe Golden 1 Center in purple or rainbow hues, but leave the bridge as is.
Diane Owen, Elk Grove
Parking cops are too efficient
Re “Camellias to show off new looks, scents” (Garden, March 4): After having attended the annual Sacramento Camellia Show at the Memorial Auditorium, my wife and I decided we would stay downtown and have lunch and support the city’s effort to revitalize the city core.
We stopped in front of a restaurant we had never been to, Firestone Public House, parked on the white passenger-loading curb, and, not knowing anything about the place, went inside to look at the restaurant and its menu.
After seven or eight minutes, we came out to find a $52 parking ticket on our windshield. OK, lesson learned. Try to support businesses in downtown Sacramento, and the city will find a way to mess with you.
Richard Vidan, Orangevale
Solving homelessness
Re “Homeless plan proves painful for businesses” (Marcos Breton, March 5): With the storms of rain and flooding, the homeless community has washed up along the shores of downtown in search of safety.
A large number of Sacramento’s homeless population had been outside City Hall. Two homeless people recently died outside of City Hall. Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Council responded by converting an abandoned building into a new temporary shelter downtown that also allows homeless people to keep their pets. Steinberg announced a more permanent solution for 1,600 homeless people.
Steinberg and the City Council have proven they can come together to build long- and short-term solutions. Homelessness is not something that can be solved overnight. It is difficult to see their efforts. But Sacramento is on the right path to addressing homelessness.
Matthew Canty, Sacramento
Where to find old dogs
Re “More people are adopting old dogs – really old dogs” (Page 4B, March 6): Old Dogs New Tricks is a Carmichael-based rescue group that adopts out old dogs. It’s too bad the article didn’t mention the organization.
Lynn Willingham, Penryn
