Letters: Trumpcare, Congress, RT, McClintock

A doctor’s thoughts on AHCA
As a family medicine doctor I feel compelled to share my thoughts on the American Health Care Act. Medical organizations including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians and others have indicated AHCA falls short of what Americans need.
AHCA would make it harder for millions to afford health care. Those who retain insurance would have weaker protections, higher costs, and worse coverage. It would roll back the Medicaid expansion and cap federal Medicaid funding, virtually ensuring the patients that need it most would have reduced access to life-saving benefits.
The bill would put preventive care at risk by eliminating both the Public Health and Prevention Fund and federal funding for services provided by Planned Parenthood health centers. And it would hurt seniors and sick people the most, which is unacceptable.
We want our patients and communities to get the care they need. Any bill must move toward making equitable, affordable, high-quality health care a basic right, no matter your age, income, or health status. The House plan falls far short of this.
Alex McDonald, M.D., Upland
Without facts, it’s just posturing
Re “Health care bill advances after long House debate” (Page A1, March 10): Representatives debated for 26 hours without even letting the Congressional Budget Office estimate costs and funding for the GOP’s plan. Is Paul Ryan joking? What is there to debate?
Three committee chairmen and various members of the committee got their names in print showing their constituents how tough they are, but hope the bill doesn’t pass both the House and the Senate. Even then, they can vote against it when it goes to the full House. Both sides need to approach this with all the CBO information, and write in firm authorization and appropriation language. Otherwise Paul Ryan is just posturing for re-election.
John B. McTasney, Carmichael
Weigh costs on health care
How can Congress act on health care legislation when it doesn’t know the cost or details on who will be covered? Surely each of us looks at the price tag before choosing our own health insurance – why shouldn’t Congress? Do it right.
John Keller, Davis
Smarter routes will save RT
Re “Can smarter bus routes help save Regional Transit?” (Insight, March 7): The answer to the headline in Foon Rhee’s column is yes. Every organization must continue to improve and evolve their product or service to retain and increase customers. RT is no different.
Carefully reimagining RT’s bus system, engaging the public, and considering multiple systemwide options is critical to understanding the needs of its current and future riders. This effort is another positive step.
RT is focused on doing things that will improve efficiencies, increase service and frequency, put the customer first, and attract new riders. Our region is growing and changing daily. Our transportation systems must adapt and respond to continued change and mobility of its citizens. We all benefit from an improved bus system, which means shorter commute times, cleaner air, and most importantly, economic growth.
Peter Tateishi, Sacramento
McClintock is no poser
Re “McClintock parrots Trump – but at least it’s face to face” (Insight, March 8): I thought it was rather “self-righteous” of Marcos Breton to call Tom McClintock “a self-righteous poser.” I have been to many McClintock town hall meetings and I have never heard him speak or act in an affected manner or attempt to impress others.
As to McClintock being a carpetbagger, again Breton is completely wrong. Tom McClintock has many local connections. Anyone who has attended one of his town halls knows that there are frequently people there to challenge him. He welcomes them. All it takes is being respectful of others’ right to speak and a willingness to listen to an answer. Everyone has a right to his own opinion, of course, but the people who write against Tom McClintock fail to take into account that his views represent the opinions of the majority of those whom he represents.
Barbara T. Alexander, Lincoln
