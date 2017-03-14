Letters: Health care system is a mess

Health care system is a mess
Re “Why California’s ‘gig economy’ could be hit by Obamacare repeal” (sacbee.com, March 14): We should take a deep breath and admit that our health care system is a complete mess. Somehow, we have no problem buying a car or shopping for groceries. We have a functioning market that gives us choices and value, whether it’s at Whole Foods or Winco.
Contrast that with health care, which is regulated to the hilt, with limited insurance options, confusing subsidies, costly lawsuits, and increasing deductibles and premiums.
The left refuses to take a sober look at it as it reflexively seeks to protect Obamacare. Health care and insurance was rarely a problem before Obamacare and illegal immigration. There are sensible ways to provide for the poor without messing up the entire system.
Charles Hummer, El Dorado Hills
