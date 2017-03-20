Letters: ‘Rolling the dice’ on immigration policy

Hypocrisy on immigration policy
Re “Will California farms find enough workers amid Trump’s immigration crackdown?” (1A, March 19): I read with some amusement how growers are attempting to explain voting for President Donald Trump while pretending that their workers will be immune from deportation. To fill their quotas, ICE will go to every farm, dairy and vineyard from Lodi to the Imperial Valley.
Growers say they are “rolling the dice” that Trump won’t target them. But remember that gamblers often lose. Look on the bright side, growers. Trump says that the actual unemployment rate is 30 to 40 percent, so there will be legal residents breaking down the doors to work for poor wages and bad working conditions.
Yvonne D. Kinkade,
Fair Oaks
She calls herself ‘Auntie Anarchist’
Re “How Tom McClintock’s cowardly words motivated these grandmothers – and others – to get him out” (Marcos Breton, March 19): I’m not a grandmother, but I am an auntie. Since the Roseville town hall on Feb. 4, I’ve been calling myself “Auntie Anarchist.” I’ve voted for the Democrats in 13 presidential elections, eight of which were won by Republicans. I took no further part in national politics.
So why did I march in the Women’s March and attend the town hall? Why am I calling Rep. Tom McClintock’s office? Why did I join the El Dorado Progressives, Indivisible Sierra Nevada? I’m determined not to let my country be torn apart and its people victimized by a mentally unstable president and a Congress dominated by right-wing ideologues. I will persist until the madness stops or I’m dead, disabled or demented.
Mary Lou Giles,
Cameron Park
Alternatives to car are worth trying
Re “Parking costs drive people off” (Letters to the Editor, March 18): Consider alternatives to driving and parking a car downtown. My husband and I recently took Regional Transit’s bus from Freeport Boulevard, which is the nearest stop to our South Land Park house, to to dinner downtown. After dinner, we walked approximately five blocks to the Community Center Theater for a concert.
After the concert, since RT service does not yet extend late into the evening, we took a taxi home. The ease, opportunity to get in a few steps, environmental-friendliness and cost-effectiveness (the cab fare home cost us less than parking) of this kind of option makes it worth a try.
Roberta Deering, Sacramento
Try inexpensive, easy SacPark.org
Re “Parking costs drive people off” (Letters to the Editor, March 18): I suggest the writer and others try using SacPark.org. We, too, go to the theater downtown and have found that this website was perfect for a reserved parking spot at the cost of $5. Choose your lot, pay online, park, walk easily to your restaurant, go to your entertainment venue and return to your car. Safe, secure and inexpensive.
Celeste Haynes, Chico
Another option for water tower slogan
Re “Forget silly slogans. Get to know the real Sacramento” (Editorials, March 18): It seems to me that given the mayor’s love of sanctuary status in this city, the water tank should read “We harbor law breakers.” That more accurately describes what’s happening in Sacramento.
Phoebe Baker, Sacramento
What’s going on with Donald Trump?
Re “Trump maintains wiretapping claim, dismisses British ire” (1A, March 18): The longer our president clings to his claims about former President Barack Obama wiretapping Trump Tower and other factually unsupportable positions, the more questions many have regarding his cognitive abilities.
When an increasing number of people in his own party are rejecting his claims, and even Fox News questions his position, you know things are disintegrating. This calls into question his mental condition. Is it mental illness or senility?
Roxanne B. de Koning, West Sacramento
Budget cuts put people at risk
Re “Federal budget on the chopping block” (1B, March 17): President Donald Trump’s proposed funding cuts will make it more difficult for those with low income to provide for their families. This is a time for the community to come together and be more involved in the political process of advocating for our needs. We should not allow the gap to widen between rich and poor. It is a time to reflect and decide who we want to be as a state and nation, and be active in directing our future.
Thuy Nguyen, Sacramento
