Letters: More on those water rates for Granite Bay

Re “The Public Eye: Water agency with top pay to raise rates again” (1B, March 19): On behalf of San Juan Water District, I want to set the record straight on its proposed water rates for Granite Bay retail customers and correct some inaccuracies.
During the past two years, because of state conservation mandates, district water sales dropped significantly causing the district to deplete its financial reserves to minimize rate increases. In our five-year rate proposal, we project sales will rise, but not enough to cover our ongoing costs.
We also are facing increasing prices for water that we purchase to supply our customers. Our infrastructure is aging and to prevent failures, such as the one at Oroville Dam, additional investment will be needed.
To cut costs, San Juan reduced retirement benefits, increased employee contributions to benefits and delayed important infrastructure projects. The district now needs to implement its five-year plan to achieve financial stability and continue to meet its customers’ need for high-quality, reliable water supplies.
Ken Miller
president, board of directors
San Juan Water District
