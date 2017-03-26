Please give Trump a chance
Re “Which will be bigger Trump scandal, Russia or his conflicts of interest?” (Forum, March 19): Sunday’s California Forum edition had so many inches of print criticizing President Donald Trump that there was barely enough room to cover other topics. We are witnessing Foon Rhee slowly become unhinged with his Trump obsession.
Trump deserves a chance. Conservatives, such as myself, endured eight years of mistakes by our previous president, who had no relevant experience or business acumen whatsoever. His main life’s experience was as a community organizer. He proved himself to be a good man with honorable intentions, but he was a total disaster for our country. I wish him and his beautiful family a successful retirement.
We now need to rebuild our military, secure our borders, respect our police forces, reduce our taxes and entitlement spending, rebuild our infrastructure, eliminate burdensome regulations, create jobs and make our country great again. Please give Trump the same chance that we conservatives provided to former President Barack Obama.
Kenny Shoemake,
Sacramento
Incite and insight on the same page?
Re “Which will be bigger Trump scandal, Russia or his conflicts of interest?” and “Want to keep a politician honest? Here’s our investigative approach” (Forum, March 19): How paradoxical to find Foon Rhee trying to incite readers against President Donald Trump with his opinion piece that was replete with accusations.
On the same page, Joyce Terhaar gave readers insight into how facts have been the undoing of many politicians.
My hope is Rhee will read Terhaar’s column; his work would be more compelling if he used facts and evidence to support his assertions.
Joe Phelan, Lincoln
Russia scandal deserves probe
When the United Nations monitors voting in a Third World country and finds violations like Russian hacking and the release of undocumented information about a candidate, the election is declared invalid and a new election is scheduled. The United States must obligate itself to adhere to the same standards and principles that it advocates for other countries, otherwise the term “Third World” includes a hypocritical new member.
Ben Fuentes, Folsom
Republicans reverse health care
Re “Insurance companies’ silence is deafening on destructive health plan” (Forum, March 19): According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, approximately 24 million Americans stand to lose their mental health coverage if this Republican plan is passed. I believe that we should be putting more resources into mental health care, not less.
Mark Rodriguez,
Sacramento
Free college is stupid, expensive
Re “California can’t afford not to offer free college” (Forum, Another View, March 19): I was born, raised and educated in Florida. I’ve worked in Florida, Texas, Tennessee and California. Why did I move to Texas, Tennessee and California? It was because someone wanted to pay me more money than my former employer.
To offer free college is stupid; it’s too expensive.
If there will be a shortage of qualified California graduates, then someone like me from some other state will fill the void. Why? Because this is California with all of its professional, geographical and personal advantages.
My friends and I had to work to get through college, but we made it. We had no choice.
Will an extra year of free education turn someone who is irresponsible into someone who is responsible? Or does a “free” year of college put off the inevitable of having to go to work?
Russ Brown, Carmichael
Going to college is a privilege
Who is paying for a free year of community college? Stating that free access to college is the right of every Californian is wrong; it is a privilege.
Bob Melville, Elk Grove
Where are Sac’s priorities?
Re “Let’s light Tower Bridge, tastefully” (Forum, Another View, March 19): If you were homeless and helpless, how would you feel about knowing your city spent $8 million on a “sculpture “ outside a basketball stadium and now folks are soliciting money to light up Tower Bridge?
Where are our priorities when there is little funding to help people who are down and out, cold and hungry, and dying on our streets?
Elizabeth Guzzetta, Sloughhouse
Health care is a human right
Re “Health care is not a commodity” (Letters, March 19): Health care is a right, not a commodity. There is evidence that even Neanderthals provided care for their elderly, as do all developed nations, except the U.S.
Even granny’s meals are considered expendable in President Donald Trump’s budget, let alone proper health care. Sarah Palin’s much vaunted death panels would become a reality with states having to prioritize Medicaid block grant spending. Twenty-four million people losing their health insurance, after 20 million gaining it, means we’re worse off than we were 10 years ago.
We are finding out who Trump is making America great again for, and it’s not most of us.
Daniel Dunn, Roseville
Our health system does not work
Re “Capitalism is needed to replace Obamacare” (Forum, March 12): Let’s accept that America’s way of providing health care is not working and looking at what is working in the countries of our western allies. Their health care costs are lower and access is better and their citizens are provided good medical care.
I know that as Americans we refuse to think that anyone can do anything as well as we can and that government involvement in the medical industry in socialism, but this we know: The citizens of our western allies have access to good medical care. It is a nonissue to them.
It’s time that we get our heads out of the sand, put away our arrogance, stop being concerned about what’s good for all the aspects of the medical industry, and concentrate on providing health care for the citizens of this country.
As for the socialism charge, have you heard of corn subsides or milk support programs?
Michael Santos, Antelope
