City Council should view bicycling in economic terms

View bicycling in economic terms
Re “Capital spinning its wheels on bike lanes” (Forum, April 2): Every so often The Bee publishes an article or guest editorial about the need for Sacramento to improve its bicycle infrastructure. Nothing changes!
Our transportation system is antiquated. The powers at City Hall do not view bicycling in a broad economic way. Bicycle infrastructure is not just Lycra-clad folks pedaling around town. We need safe streets for school children to ride to and from school and their extra curricular activities. We need safe streets for commuters to arrive and return from work. We need safe streets so we can do our shopping safely – riding our bicycles. And we need safe streets for the recreational rider.
Bicycling, as a mode to transportation, can help diversify Sacramento economy. But no, our civic leaders just don’t view bicycling as a viable economic driver. They are totally stuck in the past.
Robert Mandelson,
Sacramento
Good challenge of FCC radio license
Re “Though it was delayed, static is the sound of justice” (Forum, April 2): Kudos to Dan Morain’s article on KDND-FM radio’s deadly on-air stunt. The giant Entercom Corp. dodged a bullet by surrendering their KDND “The End” station’s FCC license in the face of challenges from the Media Action Center’s Sue Wilson.
The pending FCC hearing would have likely put all of Entercom’s Sacramento stations’ licenses at risk and affected their planned merger with CBS. Irresponsible, on-air stunts – like the one that caused the 2007 death of Jennifer Strange from water intoxication – should be taken very seriously by the FCC.
Our publicly-licensed radio stations have an obligation to serve the “public interest” in return for their enjoying their lucrative FCC license. Dangerous on-air stunts and contests don’t meet that public interest obligation. So kudos to Sue Wilson for bringing this license challenge to the FCC. Considering some of the ways our radio stations are used and misused, it should happen more often. The public should be aware that any citizen can file a “Petition To Deny” a radio station’s license with the FCC.
Roger Smith, Loomis
An important role in the world
Re “Making Russia, Turkey and China great again” (Forum, April 2): Defining greatness as “expansion of territory, influence and power” lacks appreciation of America during its finest hours: using military strength with discretion, answering cries for democracy, helping those in need.
It will take time to recover from a cautious President Barack Obama who seemed more concerned with status quo than seeing America as a beacon of freedom. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was once asked by the Archbishop of Canterbury if U.S. plans in Iraq were empire building. Powell’s answer: “Over the years, the U.S. has sent many of its fine young men and women into great peril to fight for freedom beyond our borders. The only amount of land we have ever asked for in return is enough to bury those who did not return.”
Don’t expect the same from Turkey, China or Russia. We stand for democracy, freedom and opportunity – at home, and worldwide.
Andrew Grant, Folsom
Trump can win on health care
Re “Six ways Trump could score on health care” (Editorials, Aug. 2): It is indeed easy to see President Donald Trump winning on health care by helping Americans get and keep affordable health coverage. In addition to the items mentioned there is this: Trump is a natural salesman. I can easily picture him getting on the phone with an insurer in Tennessee or Kansas and convincing them to stay in that area. He could do it and, by doing it, he would make people’s lives so much better.
All he has to do is stop scoring points with people’s lives.
Inna Tysoe, Sacramento
The hypocrisy of originalists
Re “Originalism keeps politics out” (Letters, April 2): Why is it Originalists are not outraged that Judge Merrick Garland did not get an up-or-down vote? It seems they are just as politically inclined to base interpretation of the original Constitution on their opinions and inclinations as liberals are.
Mary Alexander,
Sacramento
Back to the good old days of coal
Re “Executive orders on energy are doomed to fail” (Forum, April 2): When I was a youngster, my grandparents used to burn coal to heat their house. Thick, smelly black smoke would belch from their chimney, blanketing the landscape. I thought that was cool.
And now, thanks to President Donald Trump’s executive order, dismantling the EPA’s Clean Power Plan, all of us may once again, be able to burn coal to heat our homes. You might say, “But what about the environment?” No problem, because I’ve heard they make clean coal nowadays, and even if it’s the nasty stuff my grandparents used to burn, don’t worry – clean air is so overrated.
Powell Svendsen,
Rancho Murieta
It’s up to Congress to protect climate
President Donald Trump has failed America with his executive order trying to pick coal as a winner despite its losses in the free market to cleaner, cheaper energy sources.
It’s now up to Congress if we’re to preserve a livable climate. Seventeen House Republicans have joined 17 Democrats in the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. We should call on more of our local representatives like Tom McClintock and Doug LaMalfa to join their important efforts.
Dana Nuccitelli,
West Sacramento
Lacking trust on transportation bill
Re “Transportation plan to rebuild California roads is long overdue” (Viewpoints, April 2): We can all agree with this headline. Of course the purpose of the commentary was to convince the taxpayer that we should raise taxes to pay to rebuild our roads and bridges.
I agree with that premise, but if this comes to a vote I would vote no. Why? Because we know that the Legislature cannot be trusted. We already have a gas tax, we already have high registration fees and legislators want more. They want more because in the past they have taken the gas tax money and allocated it to the general fund. I say don’t let that happen again.
If they want my vote they must guarantee that every penny collected will be devoted to roads and bridges. I can hear the bicycle people screaming. But ask yourself have you ever seen a fire engine or an ambulance using a bicycle path. Do the police come to your aid on a bicycle path? First, fix the roads and bridges.
Ann Moore,
El Dorado Hills
