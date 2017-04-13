Letters to the Editor

April 13, 2017 3:00 PM

Letters: Golden 1, Roger Waters, urban condos, uncomfortable seats

Waters at Golden 1

Re “Should a performer’s politics matter in arena bookings?” (Insight, April 13): Thank you, Foon Rhee, for supporting Roger Waters’ right to perform at Golden 1 Center. I do, however, take issue with the implication that Waters’ views on Israel vs. the Palestinians are “unsavory.” What I find unsavory is Alan Edelstein calling Waters an “unabashed Jew-hater.” One cannot conflate a person’s feelings about Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, both the Christian Palestinians and the Muslim Palestinians, with their feelings about people who are Jewish. The Jews themselves are divided on treatment of Palestinians.

Milton H. Whaley, Pleasant Grove

Parking included?

Re “Kings ‘urban resort’ condos have a special route to arena” (Local, April 12): It’s about time Sacramento can brag about apartments for less than 800 square feet starting at $600,000. Look at cities with winning basketball teams – their apartments must go for twice that much.

Michael Hamiel, Elk Grove

Comfort for fans

Last night we attended the final Kings game of the season at Golden 1 Center, our fifth event since the arena opened. This is an incredibly beautiful complex that is wonderful for downtown Sacramento. However, I am extremely disappointed that fan comfort wasn’t given more priority.

My husband is 6-foot-3 and his knees were jammed against the seat in front. Even at 5-foot-4 I have to stand to allow anyone to pass. If someone a few rows in front of you leans forward your line of sight is blocked. The upper level is so steep that I have held onto strangers to keep from tumbling. And no cup holders in the upper deck? Come on. You need a place for your $14 beer.

Kathleen Silver, Sacramento

 
