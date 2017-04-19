Letters: Berkeley protests, Sac city schools, Trump’s foreign policy

Beware anarchists
Re “Berkeley regaining battleground role” (Capitol & California, April 17): Clashes between groups representing pro- and anti- Trump movements, along with self-described anarchists, should not have been a surprise to the Berkeley police.
Whenever the opportunity arises to commit mayhem, the black-masked miscreants come out of the woodwork. At least now law enforcement is recognizing that these folks are not politically motivated but seem to revel in the ability to create havoc. Officials should be arresting them and identifying them to help prevent future riots.
Eileen Glaholt, Sacramento
Leave Banda alone
Re “Statewide graduation rates rose, but not at city schools” (Editorials, April 17): The observation by the Bee’s editorial board that Sacramento City Unified School District graduation rates have dropped over the past few years is worth noting. However the editorial does little more than whine about Superintendent José Banda’s salary as an explanation. The editorial board might seek to examine other reasons, which are often more complex and nuanced than the thin argument of “new leadership needed” so often used by lazy thinkers.
C. Davis, Grass Valley
Is there a plan?
Re “GOP foreign policy experts hail Trump’s new course” (Page 12A, April 16): The presidency of the United States is not an on-the-job training position. The world depends on the foreign policy of the United States to be clear, concise and consistent. Abrupt shifts in rhetoric or actions cause chaos and disruption in diplomacy, trade and lives. What are this administration’s priorities? Is there a plan? Bluster and deflection are not a strategy or a tactic leading to stability.
Barbara Smith, Auburn
