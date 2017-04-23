State GOP chairman Brulte neglects a few facts

GOP’s Brulte misses the point
Re “The case for a Republican governor in 2018” (Viewpoints, April 16): State GOP chairman Jim Brulte laments that California has passed into decay, lauding the past accomplishments of building the state highway system, the state water project and the system of higher education. But he neglects to recall that they were initiated and completed substantially under Democratic Gov. Edmund G. Brown Sr.
Brulte accuses the Democrats of funneling state transportation funds to solve a budget deficit when that solution was proposed by the last Republican governor, and it took at the time some Republican votes to approve that funding scheme as a two-thirds majority was needed to pass the budget.
The fact remains that our current Democratic governor not only took advantage of improving economic conditions but exposed his political behind to ridicule by proposing and campaigning for a tax increase to address California’s ongoing needs and to eliminate the deficit after the previous Republican governor slashed the vehicle tax.
John R. Williams,
Rancho Cordova
Where are the GOP solutions?
Only a Republican like Jim Brulte could take up so much space without offering one substantive solution to any issue. Health care? Only Republicans want to take it from millions. Environmental protection? Only Republicans want to take it off the table. Tax reform? Only Republicans want to use it to further benefit the rich. Brulte’s solution? Elect a Republican, because after all, only Republicans will represent only Republicans.
Daniel Broderick,
Sacramento
The problems of one-party rule
Jim Brulte makes a great case that the one-party system is bad for California. The Democrats in power have failed miserably to manage the state. They have left the infrastructure to rot and used the money for other things.
Now that the rain has ruined the road we get more taxes. Not to mention that they jammed this through the system at lightning speed so no organized resistance could be developed.
We need a Republican governor or more Republicans in office to stop the madness.
Michael McKenna, Roseville
Brulte needs a reality check
Jim Brulte would have us believe that California’s difficulties are solely the result of the Democratic Party’s domination of state government, and he appeals to the same narrow spectrum of the electorate that still believes Donald Trump’s absurd accusations and false promises.
Brulte offers nothing except finger-pointing on scanty and misleading evidence; no proposals for meeting present and future needs. Just whining and self-pity, the same stuff we get from Donald Trump on a daily basis when he’s not dropping bombs on someone or padding his bank account with dark money from Russian oligarchs.
The big question is: Why hasn’t Brulte decamped to Washington to join the GOP’s looting spree while there’s still stuff there worth stealing?
Arthur Silen, Davis
Qualifications for officeholders
Re “Charity begins at home, especially under Trump” (Forum, April 16): It’s predictable and mind-boggling that each time the budget debate comes up, the country has needs such as tax cuts for the rich and ballooned defense expenses, which take precedence over basic needs of the poor, elderly, disabled and struggling. That was a cruel and misinformed judgment by Budget Director Mick Mulvaney that the Meals on Wheels program is “just not showing any results.”
I propose that we institute a vetting process for anyone being considered for president, Congress, Supreme Court and Cabinet appointments. They should be required to work at least a month in a soup kitchen, shelter, clinic and other programs for disadvantaged – work, not photo ops. Hopefully they can see the needs of the main street population before they are allowed to make decisions for them.
This is experience they can’t get from ivory towers and offices of deep-pocketed sponsors.
Joan Matson,
El Dorado Hills
Pot smokers and the workforce
Re “With son hooked on pot, this ninja worrier isn’t celebrating 4/20” (Forum, April 16): April 20 will be an interesting day for the press. Thousands of marijuana users will be marching in the streets and for what purpose? Please report on that.
My heart goes out for Julie Knight and thousand of parents in California. Her son is another lost soul to a victimless crime. I worked as a manager in a manufacturing environment for a Sacramento company, and we would not allow an employee to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. If they tested positive for drugs or alcohol they would not be hired or would be released from employment.
What will the workforce look like 10 years from now? Everyone knows that marijuana stays in the system for weeks; our kids will not pass pre-employment drug tests to get a decent job.
John Yonkus, Sacramento
