Letters: Health care, sanctuary cities, Ann Coulter

Single-payer
Re “Could California become the next Canada for health care?” (Insight, April 22): Lost in the discussion of the costs and benefits of single-payer health care in California is a simple fact: Small business start-ups will proliferate with a state-run system providing health care for all. When relieved of the burden of negotiating and providing private health care plans, entrepreneurs will be able to add more permanent employees faster.
While some chambers of commerce rightly claim that single-payer may be more expensive, their belief that it will hinder business development is just plain wrong.
Robert L. Thayer, Jr., Davis
Bad Democrats
Re “Cities fighting call to punish ‘sanctuaries’ ” (Page 1A, April 22): So the fearless leader of the state Senate, Kevin de León, says that enforcement of federal immigration laws is “based on the principles of white supremacy.” This is the same man who also said that half his family is in the country illegally.
I can’t believe how far this state has sunk under Democratic leadership, which would do everything in its power to ensure that illegal immigrants are released back on to the street. All this pandering is to ensure that the Democratic Party maintains its super-majority. I guarantee that if immigrants were voting Republican, de León would have the National Guard at the border.
William J. Sullivan,
Carmichael
The real haters
Re “Forget safety: Coulter is exploiting UC Berkeley” (Editorial, April 25): Calling Ann Coulter “another celebrity hatemonger” is off base. Those on the left who are stopping her from speaking are the real haters.
It seems The Bee’s editorial board also wants to blame speakers it doesn’t agree with.
Doug Hinchey, Lincoln
