Letters to the Editor

May 15, 2017 2:29 PM

Letters: Oroville Dam redux, a waste of ‘healthy’ food for students

Rail project is this Brown’s Oroville

Re “Oroville Dam had problems right from the start in 1960s” (Page 1A, May 14): Congratulations to The Bee. It only took you six decades to admit that Edmund G. Brown was an arrogant liar. Replace “Oroville Dam” with “high-speed rail” and you have his son displaying the same qualities his father possessed.

Hopefully, it won't be necessary to wait until 2077 for The Bee to once again come clean in their reporting.

Kenneth C. Fisher,

Roseville

Healthy food? It’s really nasty food

Re “Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision” (Page 11A, May 12): Although I understand that former first lady Michelle Obama is trying to keep this country healthy, I don’t agree with her on this one. When I attended high school the lunches and breakfasts were disgusting. Few people would eat it.

Most of the time, it would end up in the garbage. Kids would have rather starved then to eat school lunches.

Jose Alanis, Stockton

Healthy food is waste of taxes

Re “Michelle Obama criticizes Trump school lunch decision” (sacbee.com, May 12): In her criticism, Mrs. Obama said any changes to federal healthy food rules will have kids ending up “eating crap.” For the last few years, our family and friends with school age children have seen a tremendous amount of “healthy” food waste. Most likely, this is a problem in all schools.

Also, in the schools we are aware of, when kids take fruit or milk and don’t touch it, the food is required to go into the trash. It can’t even be saved for donation purposes. Shouldn’t taxpayer subsidized school food programs provide what kids will eat rather than what they toss?

John Hightower,

Orangevale

 
