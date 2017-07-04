The real nightmare of Donald Trump’s presidency

The nightmare
Re “Trump wrestles ‘CNN’ to ground in tweet” (Page 1A, July 3) and “Will Trump ever limbo too low?” (Kathleen Parker, July 3): As a survivor of a wildly unstable, narcissistic adult during childhood, having Donald Trump as president is nothing short of one long looping nightmarish flashback. His latest CNN episode depicting him physically attacking a member of the media has provided additional evidence of his grossly underdeveloped problem-solving skills and truncated coping strategies. It’s debatable whether Trump has any emotional intelligence, as he regularly mimics a malcontented 2-year-old throwing a tantrum. What’s worse than having a president who reminds one of a monstrous parent? The people who continue to excuse, enable and laud his despicable behavior as though it’s normal and admirable. That’s the real nightmare.
Angela F. Luna, Sacramento
Rubber and glue
One thing is missing: real pushback as it would have happened on the playground when I was a kid. President Trump, here is what would have happened in my neighborhood: Why don’t you pick on someone your own size. Let’s go behind the gym to settle this, but I doubt they make boxing gloves small enough for you. I am rubber and you are glue, everything you say bounces off of me and sticks to you.
John Briggs, Fair Oaks
Dignity
Instead of newscasters reading the latest presidential tweets, I wish they would have an announcement that the following is from the office of the President of the United States. How else will people know that the latest vain, insipid, mean-spirited message is to be treated with the dignity it deserves.
Dianne Dobbs, Roseville
