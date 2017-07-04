President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump. Olivier Douliery Abaca Press/TNS
President Donald Trump. Olivier Douliery Abaca Press/TNS

Letters to the Editor

July 04, 2017 11:07 AM

The real nightmare of Donald Trump’s presidency

The nightmare

Re “Trump wrestles ‘CNN’ to ground in tweet” (Page 1A, July 3) and “Will Trump ever limbo too low?” (Kathleen Parker, July 3): As a survivor of a wildly unstable, narcissistic adult during childhood, having Donald Trump as president is nothing short of one long looping nightmarish flashback. His latest CNN episode depicting him physically attacking a member of the media has provided additional evidence of his grossly underdeveloped problem-solving skills and truncated coping strategies. It’s debatable whether Trump has any emotional intelligence, as he regularly mimics a malcontented 2-year-old throwing a tantrum. What’s worse than having a president who reminds one of a monstrous parent? The people who continue to excuse, enable and laud his despicable behavior as though it’s normal and admirable. That’s the real nightmare.

Angela F. Luna, Sacramento

Rubber and glue

One thing is missing: real pushback as it would have happened on the playground when I was a kid. President Trump, here is what would have happened in my neighborhood: Why don’t you pick on someone your own size. Let’s go behind the gym to settle this, but I doubt they make boxing gloves small enough for you. I am rubber and you are glue, everything you say bounces off of me and sticks to you.

John Briggs, Fair Oaks

Dignity

Instead of newscasters reading the latest presidential tweets, I wish they would have an announcement that the following is from the office of the President of the United States. How else will people know that the latest vain, insipid, mean-spirited message is to be treated with the dignity it deserves.

Dianne Dobbs, Roseville

 
Sign up
Get on The Take. Read the influential voices on California and national politics and issues. Sign up here.

EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE

Find them at:

sacbee.com/letters-to-the-editor

HOW TO SUBMIT

Online form (preferred):

www.sacbee.com/submit-letter

Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,

Sacramento, CA 95852

150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Watch police officers take splash with kids on water slide after complaint call

Watch police officers take splash with kids on water slide after complaint call 0:54

Watch police officers take splash with kids on water slide after complaint call

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match 1:07

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match
For Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, summer session begins now 4:57

For Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, summer session begins now

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos