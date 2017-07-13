Letters: Cap-and-trade bill would fail to advance the fight against climate change

Cap-and-trade
Re “Here’s why to support Jerry Brown’s cap and trade deal” (Editorial, July 12): Assembly Bill 398 would increase prices for fossil fuels to the point where the public feels unacceptable pain. Senate Bill 775 prescribes more aggressive price floors and ceilings, which allows the free market to operate to reduce demand for fossil fuels. Additionally, lower income people would be protected from harm by dividend payments to California residents. Gov. Jerry Brown needs Republican support for AB 398. Unfortunately, his bill represents less a realistic compromise and more a symbolic victory, and fails to advance his climate change goals.
Harold Ferber, Elk Grove
SB 775
There's already a real compromise bill in play. Senate Bill 775 eliminates carbon offsets and free allowances, returns most of the revenue to taxpayers via regular dividend checks to help low and middle income Californians afford higher energy prices, and establishes a rising floor and ceiling price on carbon pollution permits. Californians should contact their legislators urging support of SB 775. It's a better bill than SB 398.
Dana Nuccitelli, West Sacramento
Pandering
In 2013 the state drew criticism for borrowing $500 million of cap-and-trade dollars to balance the budget. In 2014, politicians declared 25 percent of the revenue would go to the bullet train. Much of the rest of the money is supposed to go to affordable housing and transit projects. One of the last sales was supposed to produce $600 million in revenue but sold only $8.2 million. California’s cap-and-trade program is nothing but political climate change pandering.
John Hightower, Orangevale
Illegal camping
Re “What’s worse than failing to fix homelessness in Sacramento? Spending $5 million to fail again.” (Erika D. Smith, July 13): The American River Parkway is home to black-tailed deer, river otters, coyotes, great egrets, double-crested cormorants, blue herons and so many more. Sacramento's illegal camping problem has increased greatly because our elected officials tolerate it. Homeless people from as far away as Reno and San Francisco are coming to enjoy Sacramento's jewel of the region. The result is damaged habitat. People no longer feel safe when recreating in the parkway. Illegal camping should not be tolerated.
George Nyberg, Sacramento
EXTRA LETTERS ONLINE
Find them at:
sacbee.com/letters-to-the-editor
HOW TO SUBMIT
Online form (preferred):
www.sacbee.com/submit-letter
Other: Letters, P.O. Box 15779,
Sacramento, CA 95852
150-word limit. Include name, address and phone number. Letters may be edited for clarity, brevity and content.
Comments