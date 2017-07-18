Cap-and-trade lets businesses off the hook for their pollution

Costs of pollution
Re “Jerry Brown wheels and makes deals, as the cap-and-trade vote goes down to the wire” (Editorials, July 17): The idea that a business can buy its way out of reducing its pollution is repugnant. Ever two years, I must certify that my car must meets air pollution standards or I can’t drive my car on California roads. Businesses shouldn’t be given a get-out-of-meeting-pollution-standards card. I have to meet standards. They have to meet standards. It’s called being fair.
Michael Santos, Antelope
Carpool lane
Re “Would a new carpool lane bring more cars to Highway 50 downtown? New lawsuit says yes.” (sacbee.com, July 17): Sacramento, like every other major city, has freeways running through it. Long ago, Sacramento choose to have I-5 run through it, rather than through West Sacramento because Sacramento was worried that it might miss out on business the freeway would bring. Now with the building going on in Folsom, Rancho Cordova and other cities along U.S. Highway 50, traffic will increase. With more people living east of Sacramento and working in Sacramento or locations west, Sacramento must adjust to the increased traffic flow. Are there solutions? Yes, the bypass along Grant Line Road is one. Carpool lanes are another. Sacramento has a choice. Move the vehicles efficiently or suffer increased pollution from gridlock. The vehicles will come. You cannot stop it.
Albert Kammerer, Sacramento
Parking fees
For years, I’ve grudgingly paid the $10 parking fee charged by Cal Expo to attend events, though I felt it was a bit excessive. While looking up tickets for the State Fair, I saw the fee has jumped to $15. It’s a shame that parking my vehicle costs more than I pay for the events I wish to attend. What’s next? $20, $25? At some point the fleecing needs to stop.
Blake Russell, Sacramento
