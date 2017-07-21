Cap-and-trade, high-speed rail, news judgment

Oil give-away
Re “Now that cap and trade is approved, here’s what Jerry Brown and legislators must do” (Editorials, July 19): I’m glad the cap-and-trade program was extended by a two-thirds majority vote to avoid potential legal challenges, but am disappointed California gave away so much to the oil industry at the expense of communities near refineries. Continuation of offsets and free allowances ensures that pollution stays in these communities. I’m disappointed that the bi-partisan supported idea of a dividend proposed in Senate Bill 775 did not gain more traction. A dividend check back to the community would help ease the stress of rising fuel prices.
Olivia Angus, Pleasanton
High-speed rail
The cap-and-trade bill is a good thing for the state. My objection is that funds raised by it will be used for construction of high-speed rail. Billions will be spent building the train and operating it for years to come. A great majority of the public has made it be known they do not want to pay for the bullet train, but that does not matter to Jerry Brown.
Richard D. Black, Roseville
More bikes
The Sacramento Bee urges that cap-and-trade funds be used to incentivize purchase of zero-emission vehicles. That’s fine, but ZEVs aren’t really zero emission. The only real zero emission vehicle is a bike. Not all trips can be made by bike, but in many cities, 40 percent of trips are made by bike. One of the most cost-effective uses of cap and trade funds would be for bicycle infrastructure.
Walt Seifert, Sacramento
News judgment
Re “Alleged affair between Republican leaders fuels political attack” (Page 1A, July 19): It is unfortunate that The Sacramento Bee chose to elevate the salacious gossip of a self-avowed nationalist blogger, validating him by giving coverage to his questionable conspiracy theories and innuendo. This undermines the public trust in news. None of your readers believe his far-fetched theory that Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes’ vote was somehow coerced. We have learned to consider the source, as we know that political attacks can be vicious. However, it is the responsibility of the news to not propagate rumors and attacks by repeating them under the guise of reporting. Mayes commendably led a bipartisan vote to achieve climate solutions. No surprise, the far right is seizing a political opportunity. Restraint would have been the more noble choice for Bee editors.
Susan Bonilla, Sacramento
