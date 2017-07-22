How to get thrown out of the State Fair

State Fair ‘brawl’
Re “All the ways to get thrown out of the California State Fair” (Editorials, July, 18): The Sacramento Bee is quick to defend academically gifted, college-bound, black youths who were trying to enjoy the State Fair by brawling. The police were doing their job by trying to break it up. Then there is the young lady who is standing around watching when the police ask her to leave. Her response was a smart mouth. Then she was taken down and placed in handcuffs. She could have said two words this wouldn’t have happened to her: “Yes Sir.”
Nancy Wilkinson, Citrus Heights
Authority
My parents taught me to respect authority. When a teacher or policeman tells you to do or not do something, obey. Do not argue with them. I followed this, and it served me well. I thank my parents for raising me, and all the things about life they taught me. Can your children thank you?
Bill Jurkovich, Citrus Heights
Loitering
I have “loitered” near the rides many times over the years in groups of more than three, but never been told to move on by the police. Our congregating in groups was not threatening to anyone, but most of us were white. Perhaps black teenagers need to bring a white friend? I won’t be going to the fair, nor will I bring any summer guests there. I want to support the police, but why do they make it so hard? I’d love to hear the stats from the Cal Expo Police: How many 115-pound white girls have they thrown to the ground and arrested for refusing to keep moving in their groups of three? And I wonder how well the fair would do if people of color stayed away.
Kimberley Dresel, Sacramento
Common sense
Re If you are planning to attend the State Fair, be sure to leave your pocket knife at home, no matter how small or non-threatening your knife may be, as it will be confiscated and thrown away at the front gate if you don’t want to make the mile walk back to your car in the heat. However, don’t worry, because once you have paid your admission and your knife has been confiscated, you can purchase any size weaponry from vendors inside the fair. Please, Cal Expo, a little common sense. If a blade is under one inch and you are selling larger weapons inside, why confiscate the knife?
Jim Guida, Sacramento
