Letters to the Editor

Rep. Tom McClintock vs Regina Bateson

July 25, 2017 11:27 AM

Tom McClintock

Re “‘There’s a political earthquake happening here,’ but it may not shake Republicans in 2018” (sacbee.com, July 24)): “Tom McClintock does not reflect the values of the 4th District. He does not act in the best interests of the district,” Regina Bateson says in the article. Bateson moves into the district, goes to one McClintock town hall meeting, and knows all about us. Really? I suspect on Election Day 2018 she will learn all about us when Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, is re-elected.

Ken Campbell, Lincoln

Health care

I just listened to Rep. Tom McClintock's telephonic town hall. He said the thought of the same government that runs the post office running healthcare terrifies him. The U.S. Postal Service is run well. He also said the healthcare system before the Affordable Care Act wasn't perfect. The ACA isn't perfect, so why not just fix that?

Erica Lee, Roseville

Blame Hillary

Re “These Americans hated the health law until the idea of repeal sank in” (Insight, July 24): The article quoted a Republican who “evolved” and now supports the Affordable Care Act, and says he can’t remember why he opposed it before. Let me guess. Maybe the fear mongering barrage about death panels and the like. Or maybe because Obama was born in Kenya. Or maybe because this Republican was told he was supposed to be opposed to it. Maybe this is a teachable moment. Nah, blame Hillary.

Gabriel Lewin, Davis

Jared Kushner

Re “Kushner: ‘I did not collude with Russia’” (Page 1A, July 25): “I am not a crook.” – Richard Nixon. “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.” – Bill Clinton. “I did not collude with Russians.” – Jared Kushner.

Robert A. Dell'Agostino, Sacramento

 
