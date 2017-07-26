Trump caused lasting damage to Boy Scouts of America

Boy Scouts
Re “After Trump speech, Boy Scouts say they are ‘wholly nonpartisan’” (Insight, July 26): I’m embarrassed to be the parent of a scout. President Donald Trump spoke at Boy Scouts of America National Jamboree. Instead of providing positive lessons on civics and fellowship, Trump used this event to his self-serving and narcissistic end. He directed scouts to jeer and boo, becoming an example of disrespectful and morally bankrupt behavior. This is contrary to what civics and true political service is about. Boy Scouts of America’s leadership needs to strongly and immediately recognize the significant, lasting damage this will have on the public's perception of scouting, apologize for making a horrendous mistake, and teach our children to stand up for what is right. Stealing from our children an opportunity for a president to show them the best of America, Trump showed them the worst.
Amy Hiss, Davis
Trump’s rant
Following President Donald Trump's disgraceful rant at the Boy Scout jamboree, the Boy Scout organization came out with a weak statement about its non-partisan status. That was an inadequate response to Trump's performance, which included getting youngsters to boo President Barack Obama who, unlike Trump, was a Boy Scout. He appealed for the boys' loyalty in a manner reminiscent of a Hitler Youth rally. My husband and I are proud to have been Scouts, but are appalled that a scouting organization would let Trump take over its event and not condemn the result. The Boy Scouts placed Trump on a pedestal as a role model for young Americans to emulate.
Kathryn C. Lewis, Sacramento
Twitter president
Donald Trump apparently doesn’t have a clue how to be presidential. He seems obsessed with Hillary Clinton. It’s as if he wishes Clinton won, so he could keep attacking her. Based on Trump’s daily distractions and embarrassments, I bet most Republicans in Congress also wish he hadn’t won.
Stephen Farr, Folsom
