Letters: Las Vegas shooting + Trump’s North Korea tweets + Sacramento homeless

Enough?
Re “At least 58 dead in Las Vegas in the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, more than 500 wounded” (sacbee.com, Oct. 2): When will enough be enough? When will we know we have enough guns? When will we see the National Rifle Association has a stranglehold on our lawmakers? When will our president be an advocate for positive change? When will we admit more guns do not make us safer? When will we accept the reality that more gun restrictions are necessary? Australians said, “Enough.” So can we.
Alvin Vopata, Antelope
Defining Trump
Re “Trump says envoy ‘wasting his time’ talking to North Korea” (sacbee.com, Oct. 1): After reading for the umpteenth time about Trump undercutting, disrespecting, threatening and firing his own appointees, I pondered how one would define this presidential methodology. The only thing I could come up with is “dystocracy.”
Sunny (Roxanne B.) de Koning, West Sacramento
Save us
Re “Trump says envoy ‘wasting his time’ talking to North Korea” (sacbee.com, Oct. 1): You have to do whatever outrageous thing you can to call the Senate’s and the nation’s attention to Trump’s inability to control himself and keep our country and the world safe from nuclear war.
Carol Veder, Folsom
Homeless
Re “Homeless shelters are coming. And this neighborhood is furious” (sacbee.com, Sept. 22): North Sacramento neighbors should be furious. Mayor Darrell Steinberg campaigned on fair share integration of affordable housing throughout Sacramento. Research supports integrating smaller equitable percentages in more communities. But cramming into a few fragile areas continues. One Sacramento neighborhood shoulders 751 units of dilapidated public housing and the city added 75 more low income. The wealthy, powerful areas get none. Voters should be furious.
Craig Chaffee, Sacramento
