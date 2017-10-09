Letters: Here’s an inexpensive way to provide portable toilets for homeless people

Re “What will it take for homeless people to get a toilet in Sacramento? Oh, just a deadly virus” (Erika D. Smith, Oct. 9): I don’t understand why government officials always opt for the most expensive solution to a problem. I read that Sacramento spent $173,000 for a portable restroom, $29,000 per month. I called a local portable restroom company. Its units cost $195 per month and are serviced weekly. Why not contract with one of them to install units in alleys and along the bike trails where the homeless people congregate? Hepatitis A may be coming and E-coli is at infectious levels at the local beaches. It is time for a common sense approach. I'm sure the taxpayers would much prefer portable toilets to having to step around feces.
Shari Baelfyr, Rio Linda
