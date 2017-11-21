Letters: Tehama shooting shows the need to rethink ban on guns

Arm teachers
Re “One lesson from Tehama shooting: School lockdowns save lives” (Editorials, Nov. 15): Perhaps Gov. Jerry Brown and legislators would like to explain their latest law that banned schools from allowing trained and permitted staffers to keep a firearm on campus. Isn’t this making schools more dangerous?
Ken Sakamoto, Loomis
Panhandling law
Re “Sacramento adopts new rules to crack down on aggressive panhandling” (sacbee.com, Nov. 16): An ordinance passed out of fear is the most dangerous kind. Fear makes Americans accept draconian laws as necessary. With this ordinance, the beginning of fear based legislation has begun. With new development continuing throughout midtown and downtown Sacramento, business leaders will only continue to push laws aimed to punish the homeless and any others who invoke fear into their patrons’ green hearts.
Chancellor Veal, Sacramento
Homelessness
Re “Sacramento County will place homeless people in 15 rentals rather than central shelter” (sacbee.com, Nov. 14): The county has decided to place homeless people in rental homes rather than in one “full service” homeless shelter. They pointed to a program in San Francisco called the Navigation Center. I would be curious if they got thoughts from the neighbors of these rental homes. In any case, our leaders are looking to San Francisco for advice on handling homeless people. That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.
James A. Craig, Sacramento
New ID cards
Re “Millions of Californians will soon have to visit the DMV. Here’s why” (sacbee.com, Nov. 17): It’s bad enough having to deal with the DMV. But what purpose does this serve when ABC News found that, in recent undercover tests, screeners, equipment or procedures failed 80 percent of time at multiple airports? It was 95 percent of the time in 2015. Seems like the federal government’s TSA operation of “security checkpoints” needs a huge improvement before requiring personal ID updates.
Mark Roberts, Loomis
