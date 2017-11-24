Letters: Why are we paying a corporation to create jobs in Sacramento?

Corporate America
Re “Sacramento reaches deal with Fortune 500 insurer to establish West Coast headquarters” (sacbee.com, Nov. 17): I am all for economic development and decent jobs for this area, but millions of dollars to incentivize them? Combine that with the tax giveaways Congress is promoting and soon we will have to pay corporations to work for them. Sports stadiums built with public money, toll roads built by private enterprises. Who owns America? Maybe we should reflect on the scene from “A Christmas Carol,” when Mr. Fezziwig is approached by businessmen who want to buy his company: “It’s not just for money alone that one spends a lifetime building up a business,” Fezziwig said. “...It’s to preserve a way of life that one knew and loved.”
Elizabeth Guzzetta, Sloughhouse
Tax hike, not a cut
Never miss a local story.
Re “Winners and losers under the Senate tax overhaul proposal” (sacbee.com, Nov. 18): As middle class taxpayers, my wife and I haven’t used itemized deductions for decades. However, this will change on our 2017 tax report. Unfortunately, my wife had to be admitted to an assisted living facility for health reasons. The choice of a facility was dictated, at least in part, by the deductability of the huge medical expenses. These deductions are completely eliminated in the House version of the tax changes. So our tax “cut” would be am increase. Our only hope is that the Senate version will prevail, and the medical deduction remain in effect.
Herbert Willstatter,
Orangevale
Trickling up
Re “Winners and losers under the Senate tax overhaul proposal” (sacbee.com, Nov. 18): The Republican tax bill is more supply side economics that has devastated the middle class for 37 years. Instead of “trickle down” economics, the solution is “trickle up” economics. Republicans mislead by claiming that cutting taxes for the wealthy and corporations will cause job creation and the GDP to boom. A large tax cut for the middle class would put money in their pockets and they would spend it, thereby creating demand for goods and services and jobs to fill demand and boost GDP.
John McCarthy,
Sacramento
Comments