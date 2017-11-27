Letters to the Editor

Letters: Fight Ryan Zinke’s plan to jack up National Park entrance fees

November 27, 2017 11:56 AM

Re “California moves to block national park fee increases” (sacbee.com, Nov. 22): I’m encouraged to see a bipartisan group of 11 state attorneys general fighting Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s reckless and misguided proposal to double or triple entrance fees at our most popular National Parks, including Yosemite National Park. For the past 100 years, our leaders have insisted that all Americans have affordable access to our extraordinary National Parks. Yet as the attorneys general lay out, Zinke's proposal does not follow the letter or spirit of our National Parks laws. Instead, Zinke’s proposal looks like it was written up on a napkin. Most importantly, it fails to evaluate the legal criteria applicable for rate hikes, including the negative impacts on American families’ ability to visit the National Parks, and on the resulting the economic harm to gateway communities. This bipartisan coalition of attorneys general, which includes California’s Xavier Becerra, should be commended for defending access to our awe-inspiring National Parks.

David J. Hayes, State Energy & Environmental Impact Center at NYU School of Law, Washington, DC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three

    Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fiery collision around 1 a.m. Monday that sent three people to the hospital. A witness at the scene said a white Pride Industries vehicle exited the shopping center making a left turn, when another vehicle, coming from the opposite direction slammed into its passenger side. The other vehicle burst into flames. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital with reports of head trauma. The wreck took out a power pole and traffic signals.

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three 1:10

This fiery collision in Natomas at Truxel Road injured three
This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor 2:59

This police recruitment video is like no other - heavy on the humor
Take a look at the beautiful Sierra snow in Alta 0:42

Take a look at the beautiful Sierra snow in Alta

View More Video