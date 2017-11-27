Letters to the Editor

Letters: Oh, the hypocrisy

November 27, 2017 12:08 PM

Re “California moves to block national park fee increases” (sacbee.com, Nov. 22): Attorney General Xavier Becerra should look in his own backyard before gets incensed about the Trump administration raising National Parks fees and cutting the parks budget. The Legislature passed $5.2 billion increase in gas and car taxes, saddled citizens with the effects of a carbon tax, and passed a new fee for refinancing mortgages. California already is the leader in high income taxes, sales taxes, gas taxes, and has even considered taxes on services. Have you seen better infrastructure and roads, less road congestion, more efficient government services, better police and fire protection, overall better performing schools, or more affordable universities? The hypocrisy is palpable.

Mark Roberts, Loomis

