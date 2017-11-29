Letters: Gangs + Bail reform + Drunken driving

‘Advance Peace’
Re “Sacramento rushed to approve gun violence program – and then waited” (sacbee.com, Nov. 26): We desperately need to address gangs and violence. Many young people grow up in homes where addiction and violence are everyday occurrences. Meeting violent thinking with tougher penalties or stricter policing magnifies the problems. Advance Peace offers a group of people willing to meet troubled youngsters on their own turf. It takes persistence and building of trust. Real people need to keep reminding, encouraging, guiding, talking and listening. Such mentors often have had challenging pasts and can connect with at-risk youths, and they deserve to be supported. We throw money at prisons. Isn’t this a better way?
Ann Rothschild, Sacramento
Bail reform
Re “Don’t let judges hijack California bail reform” (Viewpoints, Nov. 27): At one time, California had the best correctional system in the country. California developed risk data that were widely used in making rational probation and parole supervision assignments. Unfortunately, the more important algorithms, referred to as “stakes,” were not developed. Stakes identify public concerns about the consequences attached to a potential offense. San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi apparently wants to have release decisions based on politics rather than data. That would be a formula for chaos. Hopefully, experts in this area, the judges, will prevail. The development of correctional algorithms is long overdue.
Rich McKone, Lincoln
Drunken driving
Re “Former Sacramento State baseball player among 4 killed by alleged drunk driver” (sacbee.com, Nov. 27): The Sacramento Bee’s Benjy Egel reports that a car crash involved multiple cars and four people died. The alleged cause of this tragic incident was a drunken driver, who has had multiple DUI’s and a suspended license. I believe the driver, Fred Lowe, should be sentenced to life in prison.
Zeferino Damas Gracia, Stockton
