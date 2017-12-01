Letters: GOP tax bill would inflict pain on families facing medical expenses

Re “Highlights of Senate, House GOP bills to overhaul tax code” (sacbee.com, Dec. 1): Overnight, a family can find that the Medical Expenses deduction, never previously used, has become their largest deduction. Current tax law provides some relief from the devastating expenses of caring for a loved one. Loss of the medical deduction, as contained in the House version of the tax bill, will be a cruel financial blow for many families. The shock may also be unexpected because most coverage of the revisions has barely mentioned the medical deductions. Unfortunately, there apparently are no powerful lobbying interests for the splintered assisted care industry.
Daryl Petrig, FAIR OAKS
