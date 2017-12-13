Letters: With overcrowded shelters, don’t forget to care for your pets

Animal adoption
Re “‘Extremely full’ Bradshaw shelter seeks adopters as it’s forced to house dogs in cat rooms” (sacbee.com, Dec. 3): The residents of Sacramento should do their best to care for our four-legged friends. So many of these wonderful pets are stuck in overcrowded shelters. The Sacramento County Animal Shelter at Bradshaw Road is advising that we fix our pets and keep our eye on them whenever they head outdoors.
Not fixing your pets continues to lead to animals procreating so that even more strays are born and taken to shelters. Dogs at this shelter are being held in cat rooms because of how full it is, which is a huge problem. Sacramento residents, please find a place in your hearts and homes to go out and adopt these pets. It could be the beginning of a loving friendship with a furry friend.
Diana Argueta,
Sacramento
Never miss a local story.
Late night talk
Re “Stephen Colbert trashes Sacramento in interview with ‘Lady Bird’ star” (sacbee.com, Dec. 7): As my 93-year-old mother used to say, “If you are bored, you are boring.”
Jerrie Wharton,
Sacramento
Climate change
Re “Southern California wildfires update: Fire, evacuation maps and latest info” (sacbee.com, Dec. 12): Over a decade ago, climate scientists were predicting that global warming would worsen California’s wildfire season, and now we’re seeing our worst season on record. In fact, 14 of California’s 20 biggest wildfires have happened in the past 15 years. It’s not a coincidence that the past three years were the hottest on record in California and that 2017 was our hottest summer on record. These sorts of climate change consequences are exactly why we need to solve the problem before it’s too late.
Dana A Nuccitelli,
West Sacramento
Wall Street
Re “Capitalist state” (Letters to the Editor, Dec 11): The letter writer fails to understand the reason why the regulations were put in place. The regulations were enacted because of malfeasance and bad behavior on the part of businesses. To paraphrase Andy Rooney: “We need big government to protect ourselves against big corporations.”
Michael Santos, Antelope
Regulations
Conservative rallying cries that “federal (and state) regulations are strangling the economy and should be abolished” conveniently overlook the fact that most were enacted in response to corporate malfeasance, fraud or abuse, and were done so at the public’s behest. This is particularly true of the detested environmental regulations that protect our waters from contamination, our hillsides from excessive and inappropriate logging and mining operations, and the oceans from over fishing and damaging development. If corporate America wants to throw off the shackles of “onerous regulations” it could invest in being better stewards of the environment rather than spending billions evading, litigating and dismantling the laws that protect us all.
Roland Brady,
Sacramento
Comments