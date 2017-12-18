Letters to the Editor

Letters: Congress must act to spare Dreamers now

December 18, 2017 10:36 AM

Re “‘Dreamers’ must be saved, but not by Democrats holding government hostage” (Editorials, Dec. 7): In politics timing is everything. While I applaud The Sacramento Bee editorial board’s support of a legislative solution to protect Dreamers, I respectfully disagree that no action need be taken because the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program doesn’t expire until March. There are 800,000 young people protected by DACA who are completing college or advanced degrees, or are contributing to the economy as essential taxpaying workers. Many graduated this week in Sacramento. Their future is uncertain and many fear permanent banishment from the only home they know. Congress must approve a budget bill by December 22, which may include funding for enforcement. Every poll shows Americans support protection for Dreamers. Congress and the President must act now.

Eric Guerra, Sacramento city councilman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

    Tina Becker is now one of the highest-ranking female executives of the NFL's 32 teams after being been named Chief Operating Officer with full control of the day-to-day management of the Carolina Panthers. Becker has filled a variety of positions in her 19 years with Carolina. Team owner Jerry Richardson will step down immediately.

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise 1:01

Meet the former Panthers cheerleader who now runs day-to-day management of the franchise
Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like 1:13

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like
Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

View More Video