Letters: Congress needs to protect ‘Dreamers’

Congress must act
Re “‘Dreamers’ must be saved, but not by Democrats holding government hostage” (Editorials, Dec. 7): In politics timing is everything. While I applaud The Sacramento Bee editorial board’s support of a legislative solution to protect Dreamers, I respectfully disagree that no action need be taken because the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program doesn’t expire until March. There are 800,000 young people protected by DACA who are completing college or advanced degrees, or are contributing to the economy as essential taxpaying workers. Many graduated this week in Sacramento. Their future is uncertain and many fear permanent banishment from the only home they know. Congress must approve a budget bill by Dec. 22, which may include funding for enforcement. Every poll shows Americans support protection for Dreamers. Congress and the president must act now.
Eric Guerra, Sacramento city councilman
Hugs are wrong?
Never miss a local story.
Re “‘It was like dirty dancing’: Colleagues say Sen. Bob Hertzberg hugged them inappropriately” (sacbee.com, Dec. 13): Complaints by former Assemblywoman Linda Halderman, R-Fresno, and an unnamed senator illustrate that work conduct standards cater to the most fragile emotional person. That’s a problem. Sen. Robert Hertzberg states he understands that not all people are huggers, and yet Halderman and an unnamed senator can’t let it go. I’m not a hugger, but a person with an outgoing personality makes a workplace a far more enjoyable than the senator who refuses to be named. It’s no wonder California is considered a joke. Seriously? Wrongful hugs?
Michael Santos, Antelope
Fix 50. Finally
Re “You’re paying for America’s smoothest roads. Can you tell?” (sacbee.com, Dec. 16): I am paying for roads that are not paved. Highway 50 in Sacramento, Rancho Cordova and West Sacramento has been ground down and prepped for paving for years without that final coat of asphalt. When I finally have smooth roads, then you can ask me how I like paying for them and how safe they are.
Albert F. Kammerer, Sacramento
Seeking interview
We are students from the Castro Valley High School newspaper, The Olympian, and are writing to ask Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom for a little of their time. We want talk about the future of California, climate change, the plight of undocumented immigrants and education. Gov. Brown recently said we need to wake up the whole world to realize we have a common destiny. Involving young people in that effort could only advance that goal. Lt. Gov. Newsom pledged a commitment to leadership, not stewardship in a recent interview. Interacting with your younger constituents would show you mean it. In recent years, we have attempted to contact you numerous times by writing letters, visiting your offices and speaking to your staff. We understand you’re busy, but think you will enjoy meeting us.
Hannah Johansson and Mia Babasyan, editors-in-chief of The Olympian, Castro Valley
Comments