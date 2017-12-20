Letters: What happened to that commitment to fiscal conservatism?

Tom McClintock
Re “McClintock ‘enthusiastically’ votes for tax bill” (The Take, Dec. 20): I have been a proud supporter of Tom McClintock throughout his political career as a state senator and now as a member of Congress. I even voted for him for governor when Gray Davis was recalled. What I admired most was his fiscal conservatism. He was a champion against deficit spending and debt. Now he has voted in favor of adding about $1.5 trillion in federal debt to provide tax breaks for the richest Americans. I hope you’re reading this, Tom. You’ve not only lost my vote, you’ve lost my respect and I’m sure I’m not alone.
Richard Tipton, Roseville
Unfair taxation
Re “Republican tax plan is a ‘monstrosity,’ Jerry Brown says. But do Californians agree?” (sacbee.com, Dec. 18): Residents of high population states like California are grossly under represented in the U.S. Senate and the Electoral College. For example, one senator from Wyoming represents about 292,500 residents. One senator from California represents more than 19 million residents. How is this even remotely fair, especially when it comes to tax policy? No full taxation without equal representation!
Calvin Tremble,
Sacramento
The real tax plan
What do we Californians really know about the final version of the tax plan and why do a majority of us think it will hurt the state? First, the Democratic Party, the super-majority in California, is unceasing in its repetition of negativity toward President Donald Trump, his executive orders, his administration and anything positive about the Republican Party. Second, every major newspaper in the state reports the same narrow-minded negativity. Third, the mainstream media have been negative most of the time when reporting on Trump and the GOP.
When Californians have been hammered with negativity and not taken the time to research information for themselves, what would you expect the outcome of any poll regarding President Trump and the GOP to be?
John Hightower, Orangevale
Unsound reasoning
Re “California House Republicans must defend Californians by killing the tax bill” (Editorials, Dec. 18): If, as some claim, the wealthy pay most of the taxes, then giving the middle class, rather than the wealthy, the largest tax break would spur consumer spending and have minimal impact on revenue. That would, in turn, boost the economy. The top 1 percent are never heard complaining about paying at the rate they do. To the contrary, people such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett support the current rates or even higher ones for the very wealthy.
Cutting corporate taxes is a whole other issue. Most companies that operate overseas do so because of labor costs that are a fraction of those in the United States, as well as not having the burden of safety and environmental regulations. Corporate taxes can be and are passed along to the consumer, so it is a relatively minor incentive to move operations offshore.
Don Rudisill,
Sacramento
