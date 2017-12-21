Letters: Democrats were the ones betraying voters by rejecting GOP’s tax plan

The real haters
Re “Near tax victory, Trump is as unpopular in California as Jimmy Carter in defeat” (sacbee.com, Dec. 19): Democrats’ hatred toward Republicans is so great that not one of them could vote for a tax bill that, in fact, helps the majority of their voting base. The new tax bill doubles the standard deduction, doubles the child care tax credit and lowers the effective tax rate a minimum of 2 percent. Whether you like President Trump or not, the stock market is going through the roof, unemployment is low and the GDP is above 3 percent. It is time to put your hatred aside and let the corporations put more dollars back into our economy, which will create more jobs, higher wages and a more competitive U.S.A.
Gene Cochran, Roseville
Health care rates
Re “California health insurance premiums expected to rise under Republican tax plan” (sacbee.com, Dec. 20): This article is confusing at best and contradictory at worst. One paragraph mentions $377 million in government fines (paid by California tax filers in 2015 for not having health insurance) that will not have to be paid under the new tax law. Even though this doesn’t fit the narrative, it is a net savings of $377 million for Californians under the new tax plan.
As for insurance premiums “shooting up” an estimated 10 percent over 10 years, or a 1 percent increase a year, it’s hard to consider that “shooting up” compared to tax hikes that Californians have been saddled with by their own state.
David R. Flaa, Elverta
Out with the GOP
Re “Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package” (sacbee.com, Dec. 20) Let’s just focus on one of the many problematic aspects of the Republican tax bill: deep and permanent cuts for corporations and temporary cuts for individuals. Excuse me, but the only real people in America are individuals, not corporations. Let’s all repay the Republicans for this scam by voting at future elections. Only when the congressional balance of power has shifted by a substantial margin to another party will there be an end to the ability of Republicans to pass self-serving laws favoring corporations over hard-working Americans.
Robert A. Dell'Agostino, Sacramento
Sleight of hand
This is just old wine in new bottles. It is engineered to produce an even larger deficit than the U.S. now has, at which point House Speaker Paul Ryan and his comrades will start screaming about how Congress has to stop the runaway deficit by paring down or eliminating “entitlement” programs, such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Nearly a century of meaningful social reform will be swept away as fast as the current bill was crafted and rammed through Congress, probably with even less public input. Sure, in the short run a lot of people will get a few hundred dollars off their federal tax bill, but even that goes away in eight years. Meanwhile, the corporate bosses keep socking away capital. But for what? So they can live in splendor in what is fast becoming a Third World country?
Kathryn A Klar, Richmond
