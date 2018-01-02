Letters: Like a drug dealer, California is pushing marijuana

Legal marijuana
Re “Think California is ready for legal marijuana? Think again” (Editorials, Dec. 29): The Bee, in a virtuous refusal to support legalization, ran an editorial expressing concern about California’s lack of preparedness for recreational marijuana. But it also runs articles on how to buy and use marijuana, along with advertisements promoting it and local stores. Is this hypocrisy or just good business?
Just as the city of Sacramento has done in providing for selling the narcotic – with a high tax to fill their coffers, of course – they now crack down on those who do not pay them. How is any of this different from the corner drug pusher of yesterday? It isn’t, except for another buck, they now made it legal to cripple Californians with marijuana.
Bill Jurkovich,
Citrus Heights
Bigger news
Of the pages in Monday’s print edition of The Bee, the biggest, most important news was about the ability to purchase pot. Of subscribers of the print edition, whom I believe would constitute mostly folks over age 40, how many do you think find that the most important?
Marie Reed, Sacramento
Traffic fatalities
Re “A deadly effect of the booming economy – fatal car wrecks at 20-year high” (sacbee.com, Jan. 2): To blame car wrecks for the increase in vehicle miles traveled is to admit that California has not kept pace with road building and traffic enforcement. Drivers are partially to blame for violating the rules of the road. Trucks, including pickups pulling trailers, routinely travel at 65 mph or more. Cars routinely exceed the posted limits. Highway merge points remain unfinished or poorly designed, resulting in traffic backing up and slowing to a crawl. Examples are Highway 12 at I-80 and I-80 at Fairfield and Vacaville. The California Highway Patrol must stop being the state police and start enforcing the law on a regular basis. Slowing trucks down will make speeding cars more visible. Gov. Jerry Brown’s dislike of cars must end and highways must be fixed to facilitate the free movement of vehicles. The state has the money. But where is the construction?
Albert F. Kammerer,
Sacramento
