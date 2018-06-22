Letters: Congress needs to compromise on a real immigration policy

A compromise?
“Separating immigrant children from parents a 'congressional problem,' John Cox says” (sacbee.com, June 18): Current immigration policies need a change, and I think many liberals and conservatives can agree on that. As a country, our political system has become polarized, leading to an unwillingness to accept any of the other party's suggestions. We need to come together and find a solution that respects the dignity of these immigrants, but also upholds the law. Why not help illegal immigrants find a safe place to go to in another country if the U.S. does not want to accept them? It is beginning to seem like U.S. politicians care more about bashing the opposing party than treating people and immigrants with respect.
Andrew Enmark,
Carmichael
The ‘same thing’
“He’s why Trump separates families, cages kids. What did California do to Stephen Miller?” (Editorials, June 19): Any parent who breaks the law and gets caught will be separated from his or her family. The Bee editorial board doesn’t need to waste time with our border with Mexico. They can see the same thing happening at the county jail right downtown. Also, when “unattended” children from Central America show up at our border, who really created that separation? Blaming the Trump administration is typical of The Bee’s obsession with Donald Trump.
Douglas Regelin,
Orangevale
A critical mission
“US officials likely lost track of nearly 6,000 unaccompanied migrant kids” (sacbee.com, June 19): I want to thank Rep. Bera, and Sens. Feinstein and Harris for their support on the critical issue of separating families at the border. It is a pleasure to be represented by people on the right side of history. I want to add my voice to their mission. They must continue to stand firm on this issue. We cannot, as a nation, continue these abominations. Additionally, they must stand firm on the idea that these children and families are not bargaining chips. The only acceptable solution is one that ends this practice immediately and without the caveat of funding the president's pet wall project. As a nation we have long held a policy of not cooperating with terrorists. That holds even when the terrorist tactics come from the highest office in this land. It is past time for Congress to push back on these unconscionable practices.
Bethany Payne,
Elk Grove
A lie is still a lie
“Trump's border security boss should resign over family separation policy, Democrats say” (sacbee.com, June 18): U.S. citizens don't need misinterpreted Bible verses to know the difference between right and wrong. The “zero tolerance” immigration policy is just wrong. Trump showed he could have terminated this violation of human rights at any time. Even if a lie is repeated many times, it is still a lie.
David P. Dolson, Sacramento
Fix failing countries
It is so sad, the separation of families at our border. I think the only way to solve this problem is to somehow fix Central America and Mexico’s corrupt leaders, drug cartels and failed governments. Perhaps some type of Marshall Plan or, in the extreme, an actual military occupation like restoring post-war Japan.
William J. Hughes, Sacramento
Shame of slavery
Yes the separation of children from their parents at the border is terrible and can be compared to what happened to Jews in Germany and to the Japanese in the U.S. But do not forget what white plantation owners did to blacks when they took their children and sold them to the highest bidder. We Americans will always have to live with this shame.
Celine Walker, Gold River
Why more fees?
“Sacramento’s ambulance service now comes with higher fees” (Foon Rhee, May 30): Mr. Rhee's column neglects to touch on a fundamental question: Why are we being charged at all? Aren't the taxes being collected going for fire services? If our taxes are just being used to pay for firefighters to stand around waiting for calls, then we need to open up and outsource the management of our fire department to the lowest bidder. And why hasn't The Bee done a story on this situation?
Michael Santos, Antelope
The cost of Airbnb
“The 'hotel' next door: Airbnb rentals face backlash in some Sacramento neighborhoods” (sacbee.com, June 17): Airbnb likes to promote the idea that it is part of something called the “sharing economy.” More accurately, it should be called something else, because that’s what homeowners in established neighborhoods are getting from increased short-term rentals all around them. Noise, parking and safety issues all increase with transient populations. Sacramento loses long-term rentals, housing inventory declines and enforcement costs rise. One can only wonder what’s being shared with local elected officials.
Paul Clegg, Sacramento
The Kings’ ‘curse’
“Sacramento Kings had the No. 1 pick once — and airballed. ‘That draft crushed us’" (sacbee.com, June 18): The Kings may have experienced a combination of “bad timing, bad decisions and bad luck” when they picked Pervis Ellison second in the 1989 draft. But to grasp how the Kings started breaking bad with the draft, you have to go back to 1956, when the franchise was the Rochester Royals. Picking first, the Royals passed up Bill Russell and four other future Hall of Famers to take Sihugo Green. Legend has it the owner cut a deal to pass on Russell in exchange for getting the Ice Capades to come to Rochester. The start of Boston’s dynasty left Rochester’s team on thin ice and the franchise facing decades of disappointment. Was Russell getting payback when he recommended Ellis to the Kings, or can we start talking about a curse? Good news, though. Another Boston team showed that curses can be broken eventually.
Mike Mahoney,
Sacramento
