Trudy Rubin: Facing up to dangers of a Trump presidency

2:02 Bee's 2014 All-Metro Football Player of the Year discusses 41-3 win over Portland State Pause

3:59 Wilson Kneeshaw rallies Republic FC to a 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy II

0:29 Fire flares up on American River Parkway

1:47 Sacramento Bee readers share photos of their dogs enjoying great outdoors

1:01 Watch stuntman cross Snake River Canyon on rocket like Evel Knievel's

1:42 Elk Grove's Jamie Whitmore, cancer survivor and champion paracylist

2:45 Leon 'Lil Kida' Burns of Elk Grove shows the skills that led him to winning 'So You Think You Can Dance'

4:08 Republic FC coach Paul Buckle and forward Wilson Kneeshaw look forward to LA Galaxy II

0:29 Now starring in Sacramento's new downtown: Piglet on a pedestal

0:51 Protesters cite animal rights, Cesar Chávez in opposing Burger Battle