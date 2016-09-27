For police officers, ‘things go wrong sometimes’

3:16 Current NFL players with ties to Sacramento area Pause

2:48 Pie-wielding activist Thompson says he doesn't regret targeting Kevin Johnson, but wouldn't do it again.

0:19 Police investigate death near Garden Highway

2:05 How to slash your power bill by using solar panels

2:41 Yosemite official testifies about gender bias, hostile work environment

4:36 Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate

2:06 River City Republicans root for Trump

0:52 Sacramento Democrats cheer Clinton as she debates Trump

2:01 Kings players, staff all smiles, playful at media day event

1:14 Activist: 'I felt like I needed to do something jarring' to get mayor's attention