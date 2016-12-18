Will GOP be the pro-Putin party?

1:08 See Main Street Rio Vista come to life Pause

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

1:03 Sacramento card room owner describes competing against big casinos

1:07 Sikhs campaign against racism

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:52 Camrion Davis, Del Oro football player and scholar

1:10 Watch Del Oro football players hone skills on passing drills

1:14 Del Oro linemen put the work in ahead of CIF state championship

1:08 Watch, listen to defending champion Del Oro run football drills - key to their success this year