Media must take a moral stand

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years Pause

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

2:25 California Senate approves new approach on sex trafficking

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

1:24 Delta tunnels battle heats up

0:48 Bicyclist killed in Elk Grove collision

2:20 Video promoting Sacramento's vibe is released

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving