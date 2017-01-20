Views of Trump’s inaugural speech

We offer the views of editorial writers from here and abroad.
Denver Post: Donald J. Trump, with all the trappings and ceremony of the presidency now solidly in his grasp, struck a refreshing opening tone for his new responsibilities by pledging to put the American people front and center in every decision he makes. The Trump we watched presented himself well and spoke passionately about shoring up American values and prosperity. We hope he is able to deliver on his promises to the people, and wish him well. Trump began his first address in office talking about the transfer of power, not simply from one man to another, and one political party to another, but as the transference of power to the people.
Chicago Tribune: This may be remembered as the "forgotten man" speech for the attention Trump devoted to Americans who are struggling economically. Many of them translated their own frustration — and their sense of feeling ignored by career politicians — into support for Trump. They gave him the presidency. His inaugural speech confirmed that he intends to double down on this priority.
LA Times: If Donald Trump governs effectively — a big if, based on all that we’ve seen of him so far — it will matter little that he delivered a hackneyed and unmemorable inaugural address. Still, this speech offered the new president a unique opportunity to reintroduce himself to the American people. He squandered it.
Mercury News: Invoking an intensely dark view of 2017 America, President Donald Trump elevated his populist stump speech to crisp rhetoric but changed not a thing in principle. He promises power to the people, but the empowered will be his base. There is no unified view of where America needs to go. The gap is wide, the contrast stark.
San Francisco Chronicle: Donald Trump began his presidency as he campaigned: painting a dark portrait of a nation rife with crime, outwitted by foreigners, mired in economic malaise and ill served by the aloof elites in Washington. His inaugural address offered only the slightest words of conciliation to the plurality of Americans who did not vote for him. He repeated his campaign refrain to “make America great again,” but there was little that was original, eloquent or uplifting about his speech.
Miami Herald: Donald Trump has pulled off an incredible feat in U.S. political history, persuading millions of Americans that he can be the novice leader – the ultimate celebrity apprentice – who will improve their lot in life, their children’s future and our standing in the world stage. He can start now – by leading like he means it.
Baltimore Sun: America, this is what we've got for four years. He will not change, he will not adapt, he will not grow. His hair will not turn gray. His campaign was about him, and for all his talk today about giving power back to the people, his presidency will be too.
Dallas Morning News: It was time for Donald Trump to put away the no-holds-barred language of the campaign trail. Instead, he doubled down, keeping faith with that tough-talking populist message. His is a hard-nosed pragmatism that stands every chance of reducing, rather than uplifting, this nation. It was not an auspicious start.
Toronto Star: Donald Trump’s ringing cry in his inaugural address to put “only America first, America first” (he repeated the phrase for emphasis) is the most inward-looking vision that any incoming American president has put forward in many decades. As the United States enters an era of unabashed “America first” populism, Canada and its other allies won’t just feel the sting of protectionism on economic matters. They will also have to figure out who will be their ultimate leader when things go wrong.
The Guardian: The new president’s message could not have been clearer. He came to shatter the veneer of unity and continuity represented by the peaceful handover. And he may have succeeded. In 1933, Roosevelt challenged the world to overcome fear. In 2017, Mr. Trump told the world to be very afraid.
New Zealand Herald: The new President is doing his utmost to strike unifying notes in his inaugural address this morning. But unity is never one-way. Opponents need to adopt an open mind to his proposals, looking for the good in them or at least making the best of them if they can.
Comments