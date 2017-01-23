Progressives, use the march to make a movement

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar Pause

0:22 Packed RT train leaves some Women's March riders behind

3:33 Watch aerial footage of Sacramento Weir gates opening for the first time in a decade

2:01 Drone shows high rushing water at Sacramento area weirs

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:43 Bee Book Club: Jeffrey Toobin on the Patty Hearst case