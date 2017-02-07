Trump’s competence problems bigger than DeVos

1:11 Professor uses art to get elementary school students excited about becoming teachers Pause

0:48 Kings coach Dave Joerger on playing Matt Barnes

1:45 Bird's-eye view of incredibly high water at American River, Yolo Bypass and Rio Vista bridge

0:36 Watch horse roundup in the rain near Sacramento freeway

1:36 California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 15 other states

0:24 Tree trimmer dies after limb snaps

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban