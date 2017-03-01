Trump’s military preening

1:22 Down he goes! Watch officer's incredible tackle taking down man with baseball bat Pause

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

1:44 Progressive activist predicts anti-Trump movement will grow

0:21 House fire on Grove Avenue

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday