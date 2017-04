Syria and the obligations of Trump’s critics

0:07 See Kylie Jenner crash the Rio Americano prom Pause

0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs'

0:34 Suspected mail thief arrested

0:56 Common ground with wages and prices at Chando's

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

1:17 Man says he warned Goodwill of lax safety before co-worker was crushed

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

2:42 Press conference explaining the plan to fix Oroville Spillway

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento