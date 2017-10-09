How we should all be treated at end of life

More Videos 1:07 Music used to de-stress and calm dementia patients Pause 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:14 Fires force evacuations in 3 California counties 1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:48 Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 2:35 As he talked with 911 operator, police approached his apartment. Then they shot him. 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:39 Deputies chase stolen ambulance off road, through open field in dash cam video 1:47 'Toughness and fundamentals in the trenches': Four of The Bee's ranked teams to watch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Music used to de-stress and calm dementia patients Therapist Nicole Johnson and Eskaton in Sacramento are part of a pilot study in California nursing homes, using iPod music to de-stress and calm patients with dementia/Alzheimer's. With help from family members, they develop a personalized music playlist of a patient's favorite songs, which are loaded onto iPods and listened to via headsets. Therapist Nicole Johnson and Eskaton in Sacramento are part of a pilot study in California nursing homes, using iPod music to de-stress and calm patients with dementia/Alzheimer's. With help from family members, they develop a personalized music playlist of a patient's favorite songs, which are loaded onto iPods and listened to via headsets. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

