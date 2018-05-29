Trump’s ugly spin on separated children gives away his game

Hawa Tembe, whose mother is from Mozambique, joins the applause as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., top center, Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., protest May 23 at the U.S. Capitol against threats by President Donald Trump against Central American asylum-seekers to separate children from their parents. J. Scott Applewhite AP