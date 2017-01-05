What will Feinstein, Harris do on judicial nominees?

1:55 Watch how to install a TV antenna to get free channels Pause

2:27 What to expect from once-in-a-decade storm poised to hammer Northern California

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts

2:34 Charles Manson's presence in Folsom inspired assassination attempt

4:12 Sacramento's forgotten killers

1:47 The Spirit of Sacramento capsized near Bethel Island

0:36 Mayor Steinberg seeks city review of Arden Fair teen ban

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery