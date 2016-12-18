What Electoral College must do

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy Pause

1:03 Sacramento card room owner describes competing against big casinos

1:07 Sikhs campaign against racism

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

0:35 A sampling of The Bee's top 10 dishes of 2016

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'