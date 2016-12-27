Why ‘strong mayor’ is a bad idea, no matter who’s the mayor

0:45 Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire Pause

0:35 Lettuce truck 'pretty much destroyed upon impact'

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

0:51 Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

1:23 Gun owners train to qualify for concealed carry permits

0:29 Sacramento Fire crews busy rescuing stranded people, dogs from rising river water

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits